Nearly 145 million Valentine’s day cards to be exchanged

(CNN) — Valentine’s Day is the second-largest gift exchange behind Christmas.

According to the Greeting Card Association and Hallmark, roughly 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year.

The History Channel said the exchange of valentine gifts is a tradition dating back centuries. And according to historians, people in the United States likely started giving hand-made valentines in the early 1700s.

History shows that America’s first mass produced valentine showed up in the 1840s and were elaborate creations sold by Esther-a Howland known as the “Mother of the Valentine.”

