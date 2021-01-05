Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NEXSTAR/WJW) – It would be quite a start to the new year to collect on one of the giant lottery jackpots up for grabs.

With no grand prize winner for several weeks, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have continued to grow.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $432 million. It would be the10th biggest jackpot in its history if won and the largest since June 2019. Its next drawing is Tuesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million, its highest jackpot since March 2019, when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin. Its next drawing is Wednesday night.

The odds of a single ticket winning either jackpot are long — 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 293 million for Powerball. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.