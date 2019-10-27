NC man wins $200K in lottery on his way to last chemo treatment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — A man won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment.

Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5, then traded the $5 for two more tickets. The second ticket was the big winner.

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, is battling colon cancer.

He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but, “winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday and after taxes, took home just over $141,000

He said part of the prize money will go toward paying off some of the treatment costs not covered by his health insurance.

The rest will be saved, he said, “for the future.”

