NC elementary school teacher dies days after testing positive for coronavirus

(WCNC/NBC News) A North Carolina community is mourning the loss of a popular elementary school teacher.

“We are deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Julie Davis, a third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School,” Interim Superintendent of Stanly County Schools Vicki Calvert said in a statement.

The school said Davis began showing symptoms on Friday, September 25th and began to self-quarantine. When the school learned of her positive test result on September 27, nurses began working with the Stanly County Health Department on contact tracing. Students and staff who had been in close contact with Davis were quarantined. The school district says no one who was around Davis became symptomatic or tested positive for the virus.

School leaders say Davis did not contract the virus at school.

Calvert said Davis was loved by the students and “she brought joy” into the lives of students, staff members, and the community.

“She’s the type of teacher that she wanted to be there for her students. She loved them and cared about them she wanted to be there face to face with them,” said Nora Beasley, a longtime friend of Davis’.

