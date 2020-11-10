NBC to air holiday special ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’

(NBC) — This holiday season NBC is bringing Dr. Seuss’ Grinch and the folks of Whoville to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!”

Performed on stage at Troubadour Theatre in London it is an exciting new take on a timeless story with some familiar elements.

Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic 1957 children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has been a Christmas tradition for generations. This musical version will feature the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” from the 1966 animated special of the same name.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

Matthew Morrison, know for his role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” will star as the curmudgeonly Grinch.

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said. “My wish is to bring some Whoville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

Dr. Seuss’ famous book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Whoville to scoop up the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.

Additional cast will include Denis O’Hare (“Big Little Lies”) as old Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and talented, young newcomer Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”) as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London’s West End to complete the cast.

Emmy, Tony and two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Matthew Morrison became a household name when he was cast as a series regular in the popular musical comedy series “Glee.” After making his Broadway debut in “Footloose,” his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit “Hairspray.” He was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “The Light in the Piazza” and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for “10 Million Miles.” More recently, Morrison starred as J.M. Barrie in the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” and performed as a recurring guest star on “The Good Wife” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Last year, he co-starred in “American Horror Story: 1984.”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” is set to air on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.