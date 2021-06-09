NBC searching nationwide to cast ‘young, future star’ in title role of ‘Annie Live!’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC is putting out an open casting call for “a young, future star” to play the role of Annie in its holiday production of “Annie Live!”

According to Cast It Talent’s site, where auditions can be submitted, requirements to play the character Annie include “a heart of gold … an excellent voice with a strong high belt, great comedic timing and excellent dance skills.”

A network news release states the live on-air production is set for broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, on NBC.

NBC has also announced that the much-loved musical will include Academy Award-nominated Taraji P. Henson in the role of the charmingly brutal Miss Hannigan. In a news release, Henson revealed she is looking to a former Miss Hannigan for inspiration.

ANNIE LIVE! — Pictured: Taraji P. Henson — (Photo by: Facebook/Kwaku Alston)

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” said Henson. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

The musical “Annie” ran for nearly six years during its original stretch on Broadway and is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. Inspired by the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” the show has been performed around the world in multiple languages.