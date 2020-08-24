NBC News primetime coverage of the RNC begins tonight

(NBC News) — It’s the Republicans turn this week to make their case for the White House at the 2020 Republican National Convention held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The spotlight turns to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as they are set to be officially nominated for the GOP ticket.

Voters will hear from many of the President’s closest allies and his family. Monday’s headliners include Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Donald Trump Junior and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio are also on the roster for Monday night. Melania Trump will deliver her speech from White House Rose Garden on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will give his address.

On Thursday, the president plans to give his formal acceptance speech from the White House and is set to appear each night in the key 10 p.m. time slot.

Watch NBC’s full primetime coverage with Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell on NBC4 starting at 10 p.m.