NBC News live special report: ‘Coronavirus Pandemic’ to air Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

(NBC) — In an effort to keep viewers informed on the latest spread of the coronavirus, NBC News has launched a full-scale, network-wide effort. As part of that effort, the network will air a series of live primetime specials on the coronavirus pandemic.
The limited series, titled “Coronavirus Pandemic” is scheduled on Tuesdays nights at 10 p.m., for three consecutive weeks. During the hour-long live broadcast, questions from viewers will be answered.
Beginning tonight, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor. Lester Holt will take up anchoring duties for subsequent editions.
Watch the live special report tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m.
