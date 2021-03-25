NBC comedy ‘Superstore’ checks out with series finale

(NBC) – We’ve seen thousands of retail stores close across the country over the past year, tonight a fictional one is also closing up shop too.

NBC’s “Superstore” ends its six-year run with a series finale as it goes out of business tonight.

“It’s very surreal that it’s finally coming to an end,” said Nichole Sakura who plays Cheyenne.

For six seasons the series put a funny face on life in retail.

“I just kind of get followed around in stores a lot,” revealed Colton Dunn who portrays Garrett on the show. “With employees whispering at each other and pointing at me.”

Now, loyal fans have to say goodbye to the Cloud 9 crew.

“We’re just trying to enjoy every moment with each other and give the fans what they want,” said Kaliko Kauahi, who has the role of Sandra on the show.

That might include a romantic reunion between Jonah and Amy.

Earlier in the season, America Ferrara left the series, but she’s back for the finale.

“It’s nice knowing we’re landing this plane the way we want to,” said Ben Feldman who stars as Jonah. “I think for all of us, we’re falling apart inside.”

With some cracks on the outside as well.

“Here I go, I promised myself I wasn’t going to cry during this one,” amitted Lauren Ash who plays Dina. “It’s the beginning.”

As “Superstore” checks out for the final time. “Superstore” says farewell tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4.