NBC comedy ‘Superstore’ checks out with series finale

(NBC) – We’ve seen thousands of retail stores close across the country over the past year, tonight a fictional one is also closing up shop too.
NBC’s “Superstore” ends its six-year run with a series finale as it goes out of business tonight.
“It’s very surreal that it’s finally coming to an end,” said Nichole Sakura who plays Cheyenne.
For six seasons the series put a funny face on life in retail.
“I just kind of get followed around in stores a lot,” revealed Colton Dunn who portrays Garrett on the show. “With employees whispering at each other and pointing at me.”
Now, loyal fans have to say goodbye to the Cloud 9 crew.
“We’re just trying to enjoy every moment with each other and give the fans what they want,” said Kaliko Kauahi, who has the role of Sandra on the show.
That might include a romantic reunion between Jonah and Amy.
Earlier in the season, America Ferrara left the series, but she’s back for the finale.
“It’s nice knowing we’re landing this plane the way we want to,” said Ben Feldman who stars as Jonah. “I think for all of us, we’re falling apart inside.”
With some cracks on the outside as well.
“Here I go, I promised myself I wasn’t going to cry during this one,” amitted Lauren Ash who plays Dina. “It’s the beginning.”
As “Superstore” checks out for the final time. “Superstore” says farewell tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4.
About “Superstore”
America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) and Ben Feldman (“Mad Men,” “A to Z”) star on the hilarious workplace comedy “Superstore,” about a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. “Superstore” centers around Amy (Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn, “Key & Peele”), sweet teenager Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom, “Shameless”), and the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos, “Crazy Rich Asians”), who has recently learned he is undocumented. Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney, “The Kids in the Hall”), the store’s affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash, “Super Fun Night”), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist.
From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions. “Superstore” was created by Justin Spitzer (“The Office”), who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad”), David Bernad (“Enlightened”), Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green (“The Office”) and Jackie Clarke (“Marry Me”).