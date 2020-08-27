NBC announces fall schedule, jumpstarts season with beloved network series

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (NBC) – NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a two-hour premiere of “This Is Us” (Nov. 10) and all three “Chicago” series (Nov. 11).



Also, “Law & Order: SVU” (Nov. 12) will return for its record-extending 22nd season that same week, along with the eighth season of “The Blacklist” (Nov. 13), starring James Spader and Megan Boone.



Executive producer Martin Gero (“Blindspot”) will debut his new scripted comedy “Connecting …” on Thursday, Oct. 1. The series is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.



“Superstore,” where Cloud 9’s unique family of employees work together and share nearly everything about their personal lives as well, returns for its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 22.

