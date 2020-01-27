NBA team Dallas Mavericks retiring No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant

A fan pays respects at a mural depicting Kobe Bryant in a downtown Los Angeles alley after word of the Lakers star’s death in a helicopter crash, in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by permanently retiring his No. 24.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the No. 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said.

Cuban’s tribute was one of several around the NBA as players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the Memphis-Phoenix game Sunday, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 seconds representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.