Nazi cautionary dramas wade into political, factual disputes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 70 years after the end of World War II, Hollywood is looking back for new lessons. An increase in hate crimes emboldened white supremacists and political upheaval have prompted TV and filmmakers to revisit Nazism. The works are varied and their receptions mixed, but they share a goal: to use fiction to learn from 20th-century totalitarianism and its horrors, including the Holocaust that claimed the lives of 6 million Jews. In Amazon’s “Hunters,” an unlikely group of 1970s New Yorkers targets German Nazis who have brought their genocidal quest to America. HBO’s “The Plot Against America” imagines a is repressive 1930s U.S. government. Its producer calls the miniseries debuting March 16 a critique of xenophobia.