COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — National Puppy Day is celebrated on March 23 every year to promote awareness about puppy adoption, responsible pet ownership, and animal welfare.

The idea of National Puppy Day was first proposed by Colleen Paige, an animal behaviorist and author. She started her initiative in 2006 to encourage people to adopt puppies from shelters and rescue organizations instead of buying them from pet stores or breeders.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, puppy mills and irresponsible breeding practices often result in unhealthy and mistreated puppies, and adopting a puppy from a shelter or rescue organization helps to reduce the demand for such practices.

Adopting a puppy is a significant commitment, and it is essential to consider various factors before delving into pet parenthood. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends researching different breeds and their needs, considering the cost of food, medical care, and other expenses, and ensuring that the living situation and lifestyle are suitable for a puppy.

Additionally, it is crucial to understand a new furry family member will require patience, training, and socialization to develop into a well-behaved and healthy dog. The ASPCA recommends enrolling in puppy classes and seeking professional help if needed to address any behavioral issues.