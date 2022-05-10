(WCMH) — The national gas price record has reached a new all-time high on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price for gas is now $4.36 per gallon, one cent higher than the previous record mark which was set two months ago.

GasBuddy says prices could climb higher through Memorial Day with “summer road trip season beginning and oil prices remaining volatile.”

Price for diesel also set a new all-time record with average prices up to $5.53 per gallon.

In the Columbus area, GasBuddy reports the price for a gallon of gas averages $4.06.