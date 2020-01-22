NASA wants you to help name the Mars 2020 rover

(CNN) — There are nine names in contention for the Mars 2020 rover, and NASA wants your help picking out the best one.

According to CNN, more than 28,000 potential names for the Mars rover were submitted from students across the United States.

The original suggestions were whittled down to 155 and now stands at nine.

Here is the finalist list of names:

Endurance, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Oliver Jacobs of Virginia)

Tenacity, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania)

Promise, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts)

Perseverance, (5th to 8th grade, by Alexander Mather of Virginia)

Vision, (5th to 8th grade, by Hadley Green of Mississippi)

Clarity, (5th to 8th grade, by Nora Benitez of California)

Ingenuity, (9th to 12th grade, by Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama)

Fortitude, (9th to 12th grade, by Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma)

Courage, (9th to 12th grade, by Tori Gray of Louisiana)

NASA wants your input on the name too. They have started an online poll to help determine which name should be picked. To vote click here: Mars.nasa.gov

The winning name and the student who created it will be announced on March 15.