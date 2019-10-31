NASA shares photo of screaming jack-o’-lantern nebula

(CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit again.

The space agency shared a photo of a massive star that looks like a jack-o’-lantern.

NASA’s Spitzer space telescope captured the image, which shows a cloud of gas and dust carved out by the star. The O-type star is massive, weighing in between 15 to 20 times heavier than our sun, according to CNN.

Researchers call the area the “Jack-o’-lantern Nebula.”

The multi-colored image shows the combination of its wavelengths.

The green and red colors in the image are due to the different temperatures of the dust captured by Spitzer. The blending of these two lights creates yellow. The stars are signified as blue and the bright white spot is the star, according to CNN.

NASA also included a pumpkin outline, so you can better spot the jack-o’-lantern.