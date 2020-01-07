NASA finds first potentially habitable Earth-size planet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN) — NASA’S planet-hunting telescope known as TESS stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, and it may have found its first potentially habitable planet.

It’s an exoplanet called TOI 700.

According to the agency, it’s the size of Earth and is orbiting a star about 100 lightyears away.

Astronomers confirmed their discovery using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope infrared capabilities with follow-up observations.

It’s just a mere 101 lightyears away from Earth.

Scientists said that makes it possible to launch follow-up observations.

The findings were announced at the American Astronomical Society on Monday in Honolulu.

