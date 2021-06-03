NASA Administrator says “I had known about this” when asked about UAPs

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talks to the agency’s workforce during his first State of NASA event Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson Building in Washington. Nelson remarked on his long history with NASA, and among other topics, discussed the agency’s plans for future Earth-focused missions to address climate change and a robotic and human return to the Moon through the Artemis program, as well as announcing two new planetary science missions to Venus – VERITAS and DAVINCI+. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA Administrator and former Senator Bill Nelson and other agency leaders held a press conference at the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters on Wednesday, June 2, and answered a question about unidentified aerial phenomenon.

The question came from David Smith of The Guardian, it was the second of a 2-part question. Before Nelson answered the first unrelated part, Smith asked, “What were you expecting from this report on unidentified aerial phenomena? Does anyone here have a view on what it might say and whether that is something NASA might be involved in or get involved in going forward?”

The first thing Nelson did was acknowledge he had previously known about UAPs in his “former capacity in Intel and the Armed Services Committee. And I’ve talked to those pilots.”

The video below is the exchange after Nelson answered the first part of the question.