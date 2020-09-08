Naked protesters call for police reforms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Naked demonstrators arrived outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester, New York Monday morning.

The protesters were wearing nothing but spit hoods, a reference to the body camera video that was released last week of Daniel Prude.

The 41-year-old Black man was not breathing and had no pulse after officers restrained and handcuffed him. He died seven days later in the hospital after being taken off life support. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and says Prude died from complications of asphyxia due to physical restraint, excited delirium and PCP.

The demonstrators are pushing for greater police accountability measures across the state.