Naked Florida man steals yacht’s flag

(NBC News) — Police in Delray Beach, Florida are searching for a man who pulled off a bold and bizarre crime in the buff.

Surveillance video shows a naked man hop onto the upper deck of the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray yacht on Friday, Oct. 11 and then stole an American flag and flagpole and then jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Can anyone recognize this person? We'd have a better photo, but in any other images he doesn't have any clothes on. He… Posted by Delray Yacht Cruises on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The man later motions to someone else who jumps onto the yacht.

“Certainly not shy,” said Delray Yacht Cruises Capt. Joe Reardon said of the naked man.

A crew member first noticed the yacht’s flag and wooden pole missing on Friday.

They checked the security camera and got an eyeful.

Delray Yacht Cruises posted the naked man’s photos on Facebook and now pictures of the man are all over social media and have been shared hundreds of times from their page.

“They take my life jackets and use them for pillows some of the homeless do, they take my fire extinguishers and CO2 and chill their beer with it and it’s all stupid stuff, this is stupid and I get the humor in it but it adds up,” Reardon said. “I look at it as the owner as the kid could have fallen off the 3rd deck whacked his head on the 2nd deck and now I have to deal with a dead person.”

The suspect, who is covered in tattoos, is now facing charges including trespassing and stealing.

“Yea, if you want to come on the boat just buy a ticket, that’s it … Yea, you have to wear clothes,” Reardon said.