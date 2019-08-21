Live Now
11 days from first game, OSU wide receivers and DBs speak to media

N Carolina sheriff: Man confessed to killing teen daughter

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Deputies in North Carolina say a man walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office news release states 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess walked into the lobby and told dispatchers Sunday morning he was there to surrender for killing his teenage daughter. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Burgess gave investigators detailed information about Zaria Burgess’ death and where her body was located.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said detectives then found the girl’s body inside his home.

News outlets report Zaria Burgess had been visiting her father over the weekend but normally stayed with her mother.

WSOC reports the suspect appeared in court Monday. Officials say he strangled his daughter and cut her throat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools