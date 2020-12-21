Mystery pole decorations captivate Utah neighborhood

(KSL) – For more than a year someone has been attaching bicycles to a utility pole in Kaysville, Utah. Now, they’ve upped their game for the holidays, decorating a second pole with Christmas toys.

Neighbors in Kaysville, Utah wish they only had the answers.

“This is the first time they did an actual Christmas theme,” notes neighbor Dale Hofmann.

As of Friday, two poles were ‘decorated’ — one wrapped with a toy mower, dump truck, tricycle and other apparent children’s gifts, and the other with two bicycles painted red.

Hofmann and others believed it was the first time two poles were part of the display instead of the typical one.

“Each time it has a bicycle theme to it,” Hofmann says. “I would imagine it irritates the city because the city has to come take it down.”

Some neighbors questioned if the city is even taking down every display, given similar-looking bikes seem to reappear over time.