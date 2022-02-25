(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew vanishes on Mother’s Day in 2020, investigators are left with minimal clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive.

“Dateline NBC” reveals new details in the case, as well as an exclusive interview with Suzanne’s sister-in-law and newly released police bodycam footage from the day she went missing.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

All through the spring and summer of 2020, friends and family — like Barry’s sister Marcy — were consumed by the search for Suzanne Morphew.

KEITH MORRISON: What was Barry telling you about this search?

MARCY MACLACHLAN: That they were going sunup to sundown, he and his friends.

By the end of summer, there was still no news. Suzanne’s brother Andy, back in Indiana, was frustrated.

ANDREW MOORMAN: It’s torturous. Not knowing is horrible. We need closure. You can’t go to bed. You can’t wake up. You can’t even take a nap without thinking about this. And it’s just horrifying.

So, Andy took matters into his own hands, four months after Suzanne’s disappearance.

Andy: Everybody, get your phones out.

Andy went to Colorado and “Dateline” went along as he led his search party of volunteers, with help from the sheriff’s department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The searchers combed the Morphew’s property and hundreds of acres of the surrounding wilderness. They found some shreds of clothing debris they thought could be important. But, most of all — the search re-ignited interest in the case.

ANDREW MOORMAN: The story kinda went lame for a while, and it’s back on the front page now.

Was it ever.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline: Echoes in the Canyons,” on NBC4 at 10 p.m.

About ‘Dateline‘ “Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer. This past season, Dateline debuted two new podcasts, “Mommy Doomsday” and “Killer Role,” hosted by correspondent Keith Morrison. In February, NBC also greenlit a straight-to-series inspired by the story featured in the Dateline podcast series, “The Thing About Pam.” Two-time Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger will star and executive produce the series, in collaboration with Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.