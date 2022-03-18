(NBC) — On “Dateline,” detectives investigating the disappearance of Pamela Butler in Washington D.C. discover a puzzling connection to Virginia resident Marta Rodriguez, who vanished two decades earlier.

Friday’s new episode follows investigators as they untangle the mystery of the two missing women, revealing a sinister secret hidden along one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the country.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

These grainy night-time images are some of the last known moments in the life of a successful woman: A person who simply vanished without a trace from her home.

JENNIFER: What happened inside that house?

You might know some of her story, but solving what happened to her opened an entirely new saga you don’t know, about another missing woman.

DETECTIVE ROSA ORTIZ: It’s a big puzzle.

It took decades to unsnarl the stories of the two women who didn’t know one another but who both ended up years apart in the same place.

RYAN FITZGERALD: It’s idiosyncratic. That’s a signature.

Without a few individuals stricken with a bad case of justice fever, we might never know their stories at all.

DERRICK BUTLER: They found out that I wasn’t going to give up.

Not the twists.

DENNIS MURPHY: Two women, two children, neither knows about the other.

DETECTIVE ROSA ORTIZ: Yes.

The setbacks.

SANDRA PARK: The cause of death was undetermined.

The stark fear of it all.

DETECTIVE FULTON: He says, “Oh my god, he’s gonna kill her and he’s gonna kill me.”

The fates of Pam and Marta, united in horror on one of the busiest stretches of Interstate in the country.

MITCH CREDLE: And when all that stuff started coming out, I was like, “Oh my god. This guy’s a monster.”

Watch “Dateline: A Haunting Stretch of Road” Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline‘ “Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer. This past season, Dateline debuted two new podcasts, “Mommy Doomsday” and “Killer Role,” hosted by correspondent Keith Morrison. In February, NBC also greenlit a straight-to-series inspired by the story featured in the Dateline podcast series, “The Thing About Pam.” Two-time Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger will star and executive produce the series, in collaboration with Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.