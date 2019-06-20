My Little Pony casket donated for upcoming funeral for 4-year-old Maleah Davis

A 4-year-old Texas girl found dead after she went missing in early May will be buried in a colorful, one of a kind My Little Pony casket.

It’s white with lots of rainbows, the color pink and even has a portrait of Maleah Davis.

Soulshine Industries built and donated the casket to the Davis family.

The company’s owner said he received over 200 calls from the community asking him to make a casket for the Davis family.



The casket designer says she worked closely with the family to come up with the theme.



Maleah’s remains were found in a garbage bag near a freeway outside the town of Hope, Arkansas, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of the Texas-Arkansas border on May 30th.



Her mother’s former fiance Derion Vence is jailed on a tampering with evidence charge in the case. Authorities say additional charges could be filed.

Vence, 27, had claimed he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted on May 4 by a group of men in a truck. He said he and his son were freed the next day but the kidnappers kept Maleah and his silver Nissan Altima. Police said Vence’s story kept changing and didn’t add up.



Maleah will be buried in a private funeral on Saturday.