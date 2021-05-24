Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) – After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021.

From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:

Austin City Limits Festival

Austin, TX

Oct. 1-3, 8-10

Bonnaroo

Manchester, Tenn.

Sep. 2-5

BottleRock

Napa, Calif.

Sep. 3-5

Electric Zoo

New York City

Sep. 3-5

Essence Festival of Culture

Virtual

June 25-27, July 2-4

The Governors Ball

New York City

Sep. 24-26

Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago, Ill.

Sep. 10-12

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

New Orleans, LA

Oct. 8-17

Outside Lands

San Francisco, CA

Oct. 29-31

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss