Murder suspect admits to killing 15 people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man suspected in a quadruple homicide claims he has killed a total of 15 people in New Mexico. Prosecutors in New Jersey said Sean Lannon made the claim after being arrested for another murder in New Jersey.

The 47-year-old was arrested in St. Louis earlier this month after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from the New Jersey victim. Lannon is accused of breaking into a man’s home and beating him with a blunt object, according to the Associated Press.

In New Mexico, the Albuquerque Police Department found four bodies in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport garage. During a news conference, APD reported that Sean Lannon is suspected of the killings.

According to court documents, Lannon is the ex-husband of one of the victims, Jennifer Lannon. The other three victims were identified as Jesten Mata, Matthew Miller, and Randal Apostalon. Miller, Mata, and Jennifer Lannon were reported missing out of Grants while authorities are investigating the death of Apostalon and how he might have been connected to the other victims.

At this time, Lannon has only been charged in the murder of a New Jersey man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.