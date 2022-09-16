(NBC) — Friday, “Dateline NBC” kicks off Season 31 with an all-new report from correspondent Keith Morrison on the murder of star cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

The two-hour special will feature exclusive interviews with insiders in the case that sparked worldwide headlines, including the defense attorney for Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong is currently the only suspect in the murder investigation after U.S. Marshals arrested her in Costa Rica this summer following a weeks-long search. She has pleaded not guilty.

Here is a preview of Morrison’s report:

Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was a bright young star. As a virtual unknown, she began a thrilling, apparently unstoppable, rise to the top of one of the most competitive and punishing endurance sports there is — gravel racing — a high-mileage mash-up of mountain biking and road racing.

ANNOUNCER: This is Moriah Wilson. The winner of Round 1 of the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix!

Which makes what happened this year, a year that should have been the highlight of her young life, a tragedy instead, and an international murder mystery. One that millions followed as events unfolded in real-time.

A mystery that took us from the dusty fields of Texas to the birch woods of upstate New York to the curling surf of Central America.

Where U.S. Marshals went looking for a suddenly famous fugitive.

Watch “Dateline: The Last Ride” at 9 p.m. Friday on NBC4.

