(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” insiders speak out in exclusive interviews about Nancy Brophy, a romance novelist charged with the murder of her husband, Chef Dan Brophy, years after she wrote a blog post titled “How To Murder Your Husband.”

Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

Less than 48 hours after Chef Dan Brophy was shot in the back, friends and family gathered at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

VANESSA PAZ: Hundreds of people came out for his vigil. And it was sad. Nancy sat there and gave her favorite memories of dan.

NANCY: He was a person who did what he loved. He loved teaching. He loved mushrooms. Dan was one of the few people I’ve ever known who knew exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: You have any idea he’d touched that many people?

NATHANIEL STILLWATER: Ido. Yeah. It never ceased to amaze me how many — people he’d — he intersected with throughout the course of his career.

Detectives Anthony Merrill and Darren Posey were aware that Dan’s friends and family were asking some obvious questions.

TANIA MEDLIN: Who knows if somebody was in the building. Who knows if, you know, somebody followed him in. You wouldn’t look at him in the street and say, “Yeah, that’s somebody we should tap for money.”

ANTHONY MERRILL: We found that he had his wallet on him with all of his credit cards he had seventy-some dollars in cash, a cell phone, a watch, keys to his truck that was parked outside.

Detectives wondered: Could the killer, or killers have been after something else?

