NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three children, three adults, and the female suspect were killed in a shooting at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. It was initially reported as an “active shooter” incident at 10:13 a.m., Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

When police entered the school’s first story, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor, Aaron said. They immediately “went to the gunfire,” he said, where they found a female armed with two assault rifles and a handgun who was firing.

Three children and three adults were shot and killed, police confirmed in a press conference. The three adult victims were staff members.

Nashville police reported that officers shot and killed the suspect. Aaron said the shooter appeared to be “in her teens,” but they were still working to identify her.

One police officer sustained a hand injury from broken glass. There were no additional injuries.

Police stopped the shooter by 10:27 a.m., Aaron said.

A reunification area was established at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said. Some students could be seen walking to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to the nearby church.

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday March 27, 2023. (Jozen Reodica via AP)

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website. The school is located in the affluent Green Hill neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville, situated close to the city’s top universities and home to the famed Bluebird Café – a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters.

The grade school has 33 teachers, the website said. The school’s website features the motto “Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.