Multiple cars burnt at dealership fire

(WJLA) Washington, DC– Firefighters battle flames as several vehicles burn at a used car dealership.

Firefighters responded to a used car dealership in Maryland on Monday after several vehicles on the property went up in flames.

According to police, they haven’t been able to determine the cause of the fires at the Annapolis car center.

The incident resulted in a nearby school closing and local utility shut off the electrical power in the are to assist the firefighters.

Officials say the public should avoid the area and plan for delays.

