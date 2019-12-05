Multiple bear sightings reported in northern Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they’ve been receiving reports of bear sightings in the northern part of the state.

The News Journal reported that three sightings were reported in North Wilmington on Wednesday morning. Two were on I-95.

The sightings in Delaware follow multiple sightings in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania during the past week. Those sightings were in the Philadelphia suburbs.

State police in Delaware are investigating the sightings along with the Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources. They’ve warned people to call police and take shelter if they see a bear.

This is far from the first time a bear has been spotted in the state. In 2016, a black bear wandered into Newark near the University of Delaware. It rummaged through trash and knocked over bird feeders backyards.