Mountain lion gets trapped in California house, lies down in bathroom

SONORA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was captured in a photo lying on a bathroom floor.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other Sunday after the cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air.

The big cat dashed to the second-story bathroom of the home in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Sonora and the family ran away from it.

Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it’s unusual for a mountain lion to enter a home but not unheard of.

“I’ve been around for 23 years, never used to see this happen. And in the last four years or so we’ve had about one a year where a lion actually goes into somebody’s house,” said Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Normally when you leave the door open the cat comes in.

Just not a cat like this.

“The homeowner and the lion somehow interacted and then the lion got scared and tried to runway not knowing exactly where to go it ran into a hallway and ended up in a bathroom,” Foy said.

While inside, the lion took a cat nap on the bathroom floor.

The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriffs’ deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.

Authorities said the mountain lion didn’t threaten anybody.

But neighbors said they were frightened.

“The size of his paws were terrifying. When I looked at it and zoomed in on the paws it was terrifying,” said Samantha Huebner, a neighbor.

They released a photo of the cougar resting on the bathroom’s tile floor.