Motorcycle group presents big donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Live to ride, so they can live. That’s the motto of “St. Jude Rides,” a motorcycle group which hosts rides to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Friday, people lined the streets of Memphis as more than 400 bikers roared onto St. Jude’s campus. They rode 465 miles from Peoria, Illinois, where St. Jude’s Midwest affiliate hospital is located. Bikers from five other cities met up along the way.

The bikers with big hearts also presented a check to St. Jude for more than $1-million.

“It’s just a good group of motorcycles from around the mid part of the country that want to come in from around the mid part of the country and really help kids get better. That’s our goal “, said Mike McCoy, Chairman, St. Jude Rides & St. Jude board member.

This is the organization’s 13th year. To date, St. Jude Rides has raised more than $7-million for St. Jude.