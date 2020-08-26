Mother of woman found alive at funeral home says she’s ‘devastated’

(CNN) — A Michigan woman is fighting for her life after a doctor declared her dead without observing her in person. She woke up hours later in a body bag.

Detroit Fire Department medics were called to Cole Funeral Home. What they found inside was so shocking, so sensitive, they asked for police. They also asked to keep the disturbing details off of the radio.

“I will give you a call via phone and let you know what we have here,” a medic can be heard saying in a radio recording.

Here’s why: At the funeral home, inside a body bag, was 20-year old Timesha Beauchamp.

Her eyes open, she was breathing. Timesha wasn’t dead, she was alive.

Four hours earlier, Beauchamp was home in Southfield in cardiac arrest. Southfield Fire and EMS worked on her for 30 minutes and then told her mother she was gone.

“They said, ‘Ma’am she’s gone,’ said her mother Erica Lattimore. “And I told them ‘Are you absolutely 100% sure that she’s gone?’ They said, ‘Yes ma’am. Yes, ma’am, she’s gone.'”

Sources say those medics communicated the data they had on the daughter to an ER doctor at Ascension Providence Hospital, who then declared the daughter was dead.

Medics called the Oakland County Medical Examiners Office. With no foul play involved, the body was released to the family, then to Cole Funeral Home.

Just before noon, her mother got a call from a staff member at Cole.

“The lady said ‘Ma’am your daughter is on her way to Sinai Grace Hospital. She’s breathing, she’s alive. Your daughter is breathing,'” Lattimore recalled. “I said ‘What do you mean? What do you mean she’s breathing?’ Somebody pronounced my child dead and she’s not even dead.”

Lattimore says she is unsure about her daughter’s future outlook.

Lattimore added, “I’m devastated that my daughter is going through what she’s going through.”