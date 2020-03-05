Mother of missing children heading back to Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (WCMH) — The Idaho mother of two children who went missing back in September will be in her home state.

Authorities say Lori Vallow is being extradited from Hawaii.

Vallow and her husband went to the island after her children went missing according to investigators.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have not been seen or heard from since September.

Police said Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities in late January.

She has since been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with arrests and seizures – resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court – willful disobedience of court process or order.

The children were last seen in Idaho and there is no indication that they are on Kaua‘i.