More than half of Ohio students under local mandatory mask requirement

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that nearly 58 percent of Ohio’s public K-12 students are required by their local school to wear masks in schools.

In a tweet, DeWine says he and school boards share a common goal of keeping kids in school, in-person and five days a week.

According to a press release, the governor says the mask policies are intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He says in Ohio school districts where masks are optional, case rates are higher than in districts that require some masking and there have been fewer quarantines in schools where everyone wears a mask, the release states.

On September 1 only 35 percent of Ohio students were required to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

AJ Dobson talks about his shot at MMA fight title

Future Ready by 5

Firefighters climb 110 flights at Huntington Park to honor 9/11 victims

Hunger Action Month PSA

Surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

More Local News