More than 6 million middle, high school students using tobacco

(CNN) – More than six million middle and high school students are using tobacco products. That’s according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey Data.

The research was released Thursday by the CDC.

The survey found that one in three high school students and around one in eight middle school students are current tobacco users, meaning they used the product at least once in the past 30 days.

For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among high school and middle school students.

Students also said they use tobacco products like cigars, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookahs and pipe tobacco.

The FDA says the report shows efforts and policies need to continue to improve to prevent tobacco use in teens.