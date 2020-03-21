More than 30 connected to Koester Pavilion showing COVID-19 symptoms

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Premier Health and Miami County Public Health held a news conference Friday afternoon to address the COVID-19 cases at Koester Pavilion and Upper Valley Medical Center.

On March 18, public health officials with Clark and Miami counties disclosed that a Dayton VA Medical Center patient who tested positive for coronavirus had been at Miami County long-term care facility called Koester Pavilion before being transferred to the Dayton VA.

That patient is a Clark County resident in his 70s.

Shortly after, officials were notified that a second resident out of Koester Pavilion had tested positive as well. The 62-year-old woman was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Thursday, Miami County Public Health officials announced that nine additional residents were considered to be presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 11.

Dennis Propes, Health Commissioner with Miami County Public Health, said Friday that there are 32 people connected to Koester Pavilion that are showing symptoms and have been tested. Of those, 16 are residents, 14 are staff, and two are visitors.

Eight of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Five of the hospitalized residents have onset dates ranging from March 11 through March 17. The age range is 53 to 94 years old. Eight are female, and eight are male.

There has been one death reported, but the person’s coronavirus test results are still pending and therefore cannot yet be confirmed as a death related to COVID-19.

The 14 staff members have onset dates ranging from March 9 through March 17. Three of them have been hospitalized. Their ages range from 16 to 76. 13 are female, and one is male.

“We want to emphasize that this is a community spread,” said Propes. “We know that it is in Ohio and is spreading in the community.”

He is urging citizens to do their part and follow the social distancing guidelines put in place by state officials.

Miami County Public Health is working with local and state departments to inform anyone who may have come in contact with these patients.

Propes also said Public Health has gotten reports of vendors who are refusing to deliver to Koester Pavilion, and businesses that have been telling the facility’s employees they are not welcome at their business because of this situation.

“I expected better from Miami County and the state of Ohio,” he said. “This is an extremely difficult and complex situation. These fine men and women are doing everything they can to contain the situation and by taking actions like that, you’re making it much more stressful, much for difficult for them to do their job, to take care of our parents, our grandparents, and give them the care they need.”

As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, a resident of Lucas County.