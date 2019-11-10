More than 100 vegetable products recalled due to listeria concerns

(CNN) — Whole Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 100 vegetable products because of listeria concerns.

A notification was issued by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for contamination of listeria bacteria called monocytogenes.

The recalled packages have a sell by date of Nov. 16 and include some varieties of Mann’s, HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joe’s.

The packages were sold nationwide in states such as Ohio, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Kansas and Texas, according to the FDA.

Click here for a complete list of the products and states where the packages were sold.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the use of these products.

The products were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers. The affected products were sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 4.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by the listeriosis every year.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

Approximately, 260 die, according to the CDC.