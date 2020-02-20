More bones found at a Florida construction site

Breaking News
Jacksonville, Florida (WFOX) — Florida authorities say they’ve found additional human remains in North Jacksonville.

According to police, human bones had been found Tuesday at a construction site for a new highway ramp.

The police report states, the remains were found in a load of dirt that had been brought from another site.

According to investigators, they’ve searched the previous location and found more bones on Thursday.

Experts say that it could possibly be more than one person and they’re working to determine the cause of death and the age of the bones.

