Monument honoring El Paso Walmart shooting victims unveiled

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) — A major step toward recovery in El Paso, Texas took place Saturday, nearly three months after August’s deadly Walmart shooting.

A monument was unveiled to honor the 22 people killed.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government is taking action to help some victims sue Walmart and seeking to extradite the alleged gunman.

A lighted memorial at the Cielo Vista Walmart pays tribute to the 22 people gunned down in August.

“We hope it serves as a reminder of the extraordinary way in which the El Paso community responded in the face of unprecedented tragedy,” said Walmart Regional Manager Todd Peterson.

The “Grand Candela” honoring the victims was publically dedicated during a ceremony at the Walmart.

“Our community, our region has experienced much pain this year, but in this, we’ve also seen how remarkedly resilient we are,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

The unveiling comes just days after the store re-opened for the first time since it was shut down after the attack.

The monument is made up of 22 individual arcs grouped together into a single massive 30-foot-tall candle.

“Those who perished and their families will not be forgotten,” Margo said. “With this candela memorial, we will always honor your memory.”

Meanwhile, the Mexican government is helping some of the victims’ families sue Walmart.

According to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry, the plaintiffs want the retail giant to provide better security for its customers.

Walmart declined to comment as it has not seen the lawsuit.

The accused gunman who has been charged with capital murder pleaded not guilty in a Texas courtroom last month.

Mexican officials are also seeking extradition of the 22-year-old so he can stand trial in Mexico and face terrorism charges.

U.S authorities said the gunman told police he drove to El Paso to harm Latinos.