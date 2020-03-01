Montana open government champion John Kuglin dies at 78

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — John Kuglin, a former Associated Press bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming, has died at age 78. His son, reporter and editor Tom Kuglin, said Saturday his father died overnight at home in Helena after a prolonged illness. John Kuglin started the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline in 1988 as a way to give journalists and citizens free legal advice about public records and open government meetings. Kuglin oversaw coverage of some of Montana’s biggest stories, including the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in 1996 and the FBI standoff with the anti-government Freemen that same year. He retired in 2005.