Mom says son’s viral video is giving people ‘hope’

Raleigh, N.C. (CNN) — It’s a video that’s gone viral, viewed 10 million times, Grayson, an NC State superfan with health challenges took his first steps in two and a half years, into the arms of his best friend, a former mascot for the team.

Millions of people have watched those epic steps on social media.

“I was so overwhelmed I didn’t even know what to do,” said his mother Dianne Ketchie. “What does a normal mom who just posted a video about her kid, what, there are no rules to this, it’s just crazy.”

Grayson was born medically fragile and delayed in walking.

He got very sick in 2018 and had to have orthopedic surgery and due to some complications, he didn’t recover as quickly as doctors hoped.

“Most of the first few times he fell straight to the ground but then he took those steps and we could not have been happier,” explained Ketchie.

It’s been a HUGE day in our house!! pic.twitter.com/GQTHwCtYxl — Dianne Ketchie (@cdketchie) August 1, 2020

The video shows him walking into the arms of his best friend, Gus Camille, a former NC State ‘Miss Wuf’ mascot.

“Grayson does anything and everything that he wants to,” said Camille. “It was just kind of getting the confidence and finally figuring it out that it was something we could do. It was definitely an emotional moment.”

Ketchie feels the same way.

“He really has that ‘never give up’ spirit, he is a fighter,” Ketchie added. “When the odds are stacked against him he always pulls through but I also feel like that’s because he has all of this support and I think that’s how sometimes him and I get through the hard days.”

Camille is not surprised about the popularity of the video.

“We always joke about it, Grayson’s a celebrity, yeah, it doesn’t matter where we go or who we see, Grayson’s going to make friends and everyone knows him so it only makes sense that his big achievements go viral,” she said.

To Ketchie, this experience transcends their everyday lives.

“He’s just our normal kiddo, but I do think people like to have something that gives them some hope that the world isn’t the dumpster fire that it feels like right now, and if we can provide some sunshine to people that’s the least we can do,” she concluded.