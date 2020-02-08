Mom reacts to note bus driver gave her son

OKLAHOMA, Ok (KFOR)– A mother says her son was given an inappropriate note by his school bus driver.

An Oklahoma mother seventh-grade son came home with a handwritten note in his backpack. The boy said the note was from his bus driver at Cheyenne Middle School.

The note read, “I’m writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there’s really no time to talk, just a quick hug. For some time I’ve been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I and maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?,” according to the boy’s mother.

The Oklahoma mother says she immediately called the school and the driver was taken off the route.

“I don’t want it to escalate to where another child, nothing’s done until something’s done that’s more irreversible than a note. I am very worried that he’s going to go to other school districts,” said the boy’s mother.