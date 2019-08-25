Mom charged after 5-month-old baby left in hot car

GOODYEAR, AZ — A 5-month-old baby girl is lucky to be alive after her mother accidentally locked her in the car in the Arizona heat on a 100-degree day.

Video from a police body camera from that day in June in a Target parking lot shows Stacey Holly said she just forgot her little girl and went inside the store with her six-year-old.

About an hour later, she called 911 when she realized her baby had been in the car that whole time.

By the time they got to her, police say the little girl was cold from sweating so much.

But she was breathing and after getting fluids she was OK.

Holly said she can’t believe all of this happened.

Now she’s been charged with one count each of endangerment and reckless child abuse.

According to KidsAndCars.org, over 900 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

The site said 35 children have died in hot cars so far this year.

BY THE NUMBERS

Total Year

2019 35

2018 53*

2017 43

2016 39

The average number of deaths per year: 38 (one every 9 days), according to KidsandCars.org.

*Year with the most fatalities: 2018 (53 deaths)

Source: KidsandCars.org.