Moderator announces topics for first presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Chris Wallace, moderator of the first 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for that debate, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

The format for the first debate calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.

Subject to possible changes because of news developments, the topics for the September 29 debate are as follows, not necessarily to be brought up in this order:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

All debates start at 9:00 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.