Mississippi church asking for donations to feed undocumented workers and their kids

Although most children of undocumented immigrants arrested in Wednesday’s raids have been reunited with their parents, there is another growing issue.

How can they support their families with no income? In response, a church in Forest, Mississippi is opening its doors to help.

Emotions are still high for the children and their families. Those who couldn’t prove citizenship are now left unemployed. But Trinity Missionary Church is giving them hope thanks to donors throughout the community.

Filled with emotions two sisters were brought to tears recapping the moment they were reunited with their mother.

“She was outside and I heard her voice so I started running to give her a hug,” Marialis Juan Felipe said.

They are just one of hundreds of households trying to regroup after ICE raided food processing plants. We spoke to one worker who, with the help of a translator, described the experience.

“They were coming into the building and all they were doing was screaming,” Esmeralda Lopez Vicente told 12 News. “But I couldn’t understand what they were saying. They never touched us, but they were screaming to push us in a line to walk straight.”

She says she was shocked, didn’t know what to do, and had nowhere to go.

But in the midst of their depression and struggle, they have comfort in knowing they have help.

“The church so far is offering shelter for us to come by and have this small center,” community volunteer Michael Bermudez said. “Community has been great I mean there’s been food and donations coming around the United States.”

Trinity Missionary Church says thanks to the community, help just keeps on growing.

“I feel happy they do care about us,” one girl said. “Thank you for helping us.”

“I thank everybody that was always there for us,” Felipe stated. “We’ve been working hard just to be here.”

But for one boy living with his dad and uncle and still without his mother Abelina, the assistance cannot fill the emptiness he feels.

“Some people say that they took her over there to Louisiana,” Jordani Vasquez told us. “I want to know if she’s over there or still in Jackson. I love you mom and I hope you stay safe.”

If you would like to also help you can call the Trinity Missionary Church at 601-469-1346 to give food and supplies.