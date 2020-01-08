Missing New Mexico toddler believed to be in danger after mom found dead

ROSWELL N.M. (KTLA) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy who is missing after his mother was killed in New Mexico, according to the Roswell Police Department.

The body of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez was found around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Forest Street in Roswell, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but police have not revealed how she died.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira, who is the father of the missing toddler.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the child, Osiel Ernesto Rico, who was last seen Sunday. He may be with Rico-Ruvira and is believed to be in danger, according to police.

The FBI has joined the search for the missing boy.

Osiel is described as Hispanic, about 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Rico-Ruvira is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is possibly driving a GMC Yukon SUV. The license plate number is not known.

Anyone who has information about the missing boy or his father is asked to call Roswell police at 575-624-6770 or dial 911.