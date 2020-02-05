Missing Kayaker Found Alive

(WBBH) A kayaker was rescued Monday near Lopez River after he had been reported missing.

Mark Miele, 67, from Virginia went on a solo kayaking trip in Everglades National Park on Jan. 22. He was supposed to be home by Jan. 29, but he did not show up.

Sunday, Miele’s bags, including his wallet and phone, washed up on the bank of the Lopez River.

“I felt devastated and very nervous that something terrible happened to him,” Mieli’s wife Beverly said.

Investigators downloaded data from Miele’s phone, found his most recent coordinates logged, and launched their aviation crew to that marked location.

The Marine Unit was able to find Miele floating a few miles from where his belongings were found.

Read more at WBBH.